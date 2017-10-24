CEB launches cadet pilot training program

Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) is in need of 240 aspirants for its Cadet Pilot Training Program.

Advertisements

Successful candidates will then be sent to Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) in Australia for a free 56-week training program.

“The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program will enable ‘everyjuan’ to achieve the dream of becoming a pilot. This program will allow us to train homegrown Filipino pilots with best-in-class international standards. The candidates need not worry about shelling out money for tuition to flying school to achieve their dream,” CEB president and CEO Lance Gokongwei said during the launching of the program on Tuesday.

He added that Cebu Pacific will shoulder the cost first and expose candidates to one of the best pilot training facilities in the world.

Through this program, the airline aims to have continued access to a pool of highly skilled aviators that would support their growth.

The entire program will be financed by Cebu Pacific, with successful cadet-pilots guaranteed employment with the airline upon graduation.

The cadet-pilots will then pay for the cost of the program through salary deduction over a maximum of 10 years.

CEB will be investing a total of $25 million over a five-year period for the training program.

According to Capt. Sam Avila 2nd, CEB vice president for flight operations, flying training fees for this program are as high as P2 million to P3.8 million for a 12-month training, and the license and certification fees are additional costs.

Avila said there is an urgent need for pilots globally: the Americas—85,000; Europe—50,000; Middle East and Africa—30,000; and Asia-Pacific—90,000.

He, however, added that about 50 percent of pilots aspiring to fly an Airbus or Boeing aircraft or who are willing to do whatever it takes to fulfill their ambition have not been able to do so because of excessive training fees abroad.

Avila said active airline pilots in the world in 2017 number 290,000, and in 2027 the figure will reach 440,000.

Globally, he added, there are at least 70 new pilots produced every day and 100 pilots will become new captains.

“Cebu Pacific started with a humble ambition—to enable ‘everyjuan’ to fly. From four McDonnel Douglas DC-9-30 aircraft in 1996 and a handful of flights between Manila, Cebu and Davao, we now fly to 37 domestic and 25 international destinations using a fleet of 59 aircraft. In keeping with our commitment to make ‘everyjuan’ fly—by making air travel more available and more accessible to a greater number of Filipinos through our low fares and direct flights–we want to give ‘everyjuan’ the opportunity to achieve their dream to fly as commercial pilots for Cebu Pacific,” Gokongwei said in a speech.