CEB: No plan to launch flights to US mainland

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific said it had no immediate plans to launch direct flights to the US mainland but was looking to tap the underserved market of India.

“We have no immediate plans to fly to the US mainland at this point. At least right now, we do fly to the territory of Guam,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Gokongwei said in a chance interview.

According to Gokongwei, they would need new aircraft if they decide to do direct flights to the US mainland.

However, he said the chances are higher that the company would launch flights to the US than to Europe.

“There are no plans for Europe. There is more chance for US than Europe,” Gokongwei said.

Alexander Lao, president of Cebu Pacific subsidiary Cebgo, said the airline is seeking the reallocation of some entitlements to be able to operate flights to India. Currently, Cebu Pacific flights between the Philippines and India are connected via Singapore.

“The entitlements for India are limited so we assigned it to another carrier,” according to Lao. “We are seeking for reallocation of some entitlements,” he said.

Gokongwei noted that air talks with Hong Kong and Indonesia are about to start soon and added: “We’d like more entitlements for most destinations but with these two particular routes, there’s already a pressing demand for more entitlements.”