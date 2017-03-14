Cebgo resumes regular flights to Surigao City

CEBGO, a wholly owned subsidiary of low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific Air (CEB), resumed regular flights to and from Surigao City airport, the parent company announced on Monday.

According to CEB, Cebgo resumed regular flights after a thorough assessment of the Surigao Airport runway, which was damaged by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake last February 10.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) had earlier released a Notice to Airmen restricting operations at the Surigao Airport after the quake partially damaged the 1700-meter runway.

CAAP at the time said that repairs may take between 28 and 30 days.

“After assessing the repairs done on the Surigao Airport runway, we have determined that we may resume safe flight operations. We laud CAAP for its expedient action to restore the runway after just 12 days of repair,” JR Mantaring, CEB vice president for corporate affairs, said in a statement.

While the airport operations were suspended, passengers who needed to fly to Surigao City had to fly in to Butuan City and then travel by land to Surigao City.

“We would also like to extend our appreciation to our valued passengers for their utmost understanding. Trust that we will continue working with the relevant authorities in order to hasten full restoration, and further improve our services,” Mantaring said.