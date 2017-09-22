CEBPAC IMPLEMENTS SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNT

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific announced on Friday that it has implemented the 20 percent discount of top of the exemption from the 12 percent value added tax on airfare for senior citiens and persons with disabilities in all its booking systems. “Bookings of Cebu Pacific flights by eligible senior citizens and PWDs, whether done via ticket officer, online via the CEB website, or through the CEB mobile app, now reflect the applicable discounts on the base fare flights within the Philippines,” the airline company said in a statement. Passengers need to input their birth date or the number stated on their identification cards (senior citizen card or PWD card) for bookings made through the website or mobile app to avail themselves of the discount. The dicount only covers airfare and does not include ancillary services such as food, baggage allowance and seat selection, Cebu Pacific clarified. Upon check-in, passengers who availed of the discount are required to present their senior citizen ID issued by the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs or PWD ID issued by the National Council on Disability Affairs. In lieu of these, passengers may also show other government-issued IDs such as passport, driver’s license, voter’s ID, SSS/GSIS ID, PRC Card, Postal ID, PWD ID issued by the Office of Persons with Disability Affairs or the City/Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office of the place where the PWD resides, or their transportation discount fare identification card issued by the National Council for the Welfare of Disabled Persons.