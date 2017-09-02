Cebu Air adds flights to Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Air, Inc. (CEB) is increasing the frequency of select international flights, particularly to Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia to meet the expected robust demand during the yuletide season.

The Manila to Osaka route frequency will increase to six times weekly from the current five times a week starting

November 3 until December 6 this year. From December 15 to March 2018, the same route will increase further to daily operations to accommodate demand during Christmas season.

The Nagoya-Manila route, meanwhile, will have flights six times a week from the current four, starting October 29.

For Tokyo (Narita), CEB will double the frequency from the current seven times a week to 14 times weekly starting October 29, 2017 until March 24, 2018.

On routes to Indonesia, CEB said Bali flights will increase to five times weekly from the current four times starting December 4, 2017 to March 6, 2018.

From five times weekly, CEB will increase its flights between Manila and Hanoi, Vietnam to daily, or seven times a week, from December 1, 2017 to January 9, 2018.

“We constantly review our route network and frequencies to respond to changing market needs and operational requirements,” Cebu Air Vice President for Corporate Affairs JR Mantaring said.

“Depending on seasonal factors, we make flight schedule changes as necessary, while keeping in mind the bookings of our passengers, many of whom book flights way in advance,” he added.

CEB had earlier expressed strong interest to mount operations between Manila and Tokyo-Haneda, citing strong market reception. It has been requesting the Philippine government to ask its Japanese counterparts for bilateral air talks over the last two years.

Meanwhile, the airline said it is planning to sell off three Airbus A319 aircraft in the next 12 months to make way for brand-new aircraft, the first of which will be delivered in the first quarter next year.

CEB is awaiting the delivery of seven Airbus A321CEO (Current Engine Option) in 2018; and from 2018 to 2022, an additional 32 Airbus A321NEO (New Engine Option) planes.

The carrier also has an existing order for 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft from Franco-Italian manufacturer Aerei da Trasporto Regionale, set for delivery from 2017 to 2020.