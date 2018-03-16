Cebu airport cargo handler cries foul

OFFICIALS of the Miascor Ground Handling Corp. is urging the private airport operator GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) to honor their contractual obligation to develop, operate and maintain ground handling facilities and services at the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

In a media conference on Thursday, Miascor president Gemma Sadiua, said they received a communication from GMCAC on February 19 informing them that the Letter of Award for the project’s bid proposal has been cancelled without citing any grounds.

“It is an unlawful cancellation,” Sadiua said, pointing out that the cancellation of the Letter of Award came as a surprise given the good working relationship between Miascor and GMCAC prior to the notice of cancellation and the track record of the company’s operations in Cebu during the past 27 years.

She added that the cancellation of their contract, their more than 500 regular employees will be facing an uncertain future.

Earl Versoza, Miascor general manager for Visayas and Mindanao, said they already invested P400 million for the minimum ground service requirement at the Cebu airport.

He added they are operating “business as usual” but already given by GMCAC until May 24 to vacate the airport.

Meanwhile, a media statement issued by GMCAC said a letter of award is not a contract, but “a preparatory stage to entering into a contract subject to compliance with, and submission of, certain requirements.”

It said they decided to cancel the letter of award after “a directive dated February 15, 2018 was sent to GMCAC by the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority on behalf of the Philippine government prohibiting the award of a ground handling contract to Miascor in line with baggage pilferage incidents in Clark and MIAA. It was their directive that ground handlers doing business at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) should have unquestioned integrity and spotless records.”

“…Miascor failed to disclose to GMCAC the 18 out of 26 alleged pilferage incidents in MIAA, a material information that is critical in assessing Miascor’s capacity to perform their obligations,” the statement added.

GMCAC pointed out that under the bidding process, at any time prior to signing the license agreement, they reserve the right to accept or reject any proposal before signing the license agreement.

Asked about the pilferage incident at Clark last January, Sadiua said they are waiting feedback from the office of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to evaluate Miascor’s performance.

Founded in 1974, Miascor provides cargo handling, warehousing, and in-flight catering, among others in five major airports in the Philippines – Manila, Clark, Cebu, Davao and Kalibo. It provides ground handling services for 70 percent of flights in Cebu.