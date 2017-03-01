Cebu city given until March 15 to submit drug list

CEBU CITY: Villages here were given until March 15 to submit to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 a list of drug suspects in their areas or face possible charges if they fail. PDEA 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said only 14 of the 80 barangay (villages) in the city have complied with the directive and a demand letter will be sent to the village chairmen who failed to beat the deadline. He added that villages in Cebu City are first targets, they being the center of the drug trade in Central Visayas. Ruiz said village chiefs from other areas in Central Visayas can also submit a list of drug suspects in their areas.