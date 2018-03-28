Cebu city grants subsidy to 196 students from Mountain Villages

CEBU CITYA total of 196 students from mountain barangay (villages) here received a P6,000 rental subsidy each for six months from the Cebu City government on Tuesday.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña led the distribution at the Cebu City Hall. He was assisted by Cebu City Hillyland Dormitory administrator Kevin Crister Paz. The scholars from the mountain villages were previously housed at the Hillyland Dormitory but had to vacate the building in June last year when the Office of the Building Official found that the structure had been severely damaged by leaking water pipes. The Mines and GeoSciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources later recommended the immediate closure of the dormitory after it was found out that the building also stood on top of a sinkhole.