Cebu Coast Guard to regulate fast seacraft

The Cebu Coast Guard will install in December a Visual Traffic Monitoring System to monitor every fast craft or ship maneuvering at the Mactan Channel going to the pier in its designated area.

Cebu Coast Guard District Commander Jerome Cayabyab said the radar system aims to regulate fast craft and other sea vessels entering the Mactan Channel bearing a 5- knot speed limit capacity that creates big waves that destroy the posts of the bridge and several houses near the pier.

The new radar system, to be manned by Coast Guard personnel with the Philippine National Police–Maritime Group, can detect speed and registration of the vessels coming in and out of the pier.

“In coordination with the PNP-Maritime Group we will apprehend vessels that will go beyond the speed limit,” he said.

The local Coast Guard has issued a regulation reducing the speed limit of the fast craft to five knots only upon entering the Mactan Channel after big waves damaged the Mactan Bridge.

Cayabyab added that the monitoring system can also help decongest the traffic of sea vessels in the port.