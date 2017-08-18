Cebu cooperative launches STARBOOKS operation

For the first time, STARBOOKS will be used for livelihood purposes as the Department of Science and Technology-Central Visayas office inked a deal with a multi-purpose cooperative to provide the latter’s farmer-members useful livelihood information through the digital information kiosk.

The Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative launched on August 3 the operation of its “Science & Technology [S&T] Academic and Research-Based Openly-Operated Kiosk System”, otherwise known as STARBOOKS, in its area at the South Bus Terminal building in Cebu City.

STARBOOKS is DOST’s nationwide project aimed at making S&T information accessible and available to citizens especially those in the countryside. This self-contained computer system serves as a one-stop shop digital compendium of S&T information gathered from local and foreign sources.

The digital information kiosks, which are also now installed in various educational institutions around the country, are repositories for science and technology and livelihood information that could be digitally accessed by users offline.

DOST-Central Visayas installed, for educational purposes, more than 150 STARBOOKS in different schools in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor in the region.

The cooperative sought the installation of STARBOOKS in its office to help its farmer-members improve their livelihood opportunities by enabling them to access to the livelihood video contents of the digital information system.

This project is undertaken by the cooperative in partnership with DOST-Central Visayas as part of the former’s livelihood and employment program.