Cebu, Davao to break tie in PFL

Global Cebu FC and Davao Aguilas FC try to break the deadlocks in their previous encounters when they clash for the last time in the elimination round of the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Wednesday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The People’s Club and the Aguilas settle their differences in their fourth tussle in the inaugural season at 7 p.m.

In their last two meetings, the two teams could not find the goal that could separate them as they shared the spoils in draws.

Despite having a bolstered offense with the debut of Azkals standouts Phil and James Younghusband, Davao came from a goal down twice to force a 2-2 stalemate with Cebu last Saturday at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

Prior to that, the Visayan powerhouse squad failed to take advantage on its home turf as it settled for a goalless standoff against the lone Mindanao-based club two months ago.

Their first match, meanwhile, saw the Cebu-based booters take a slim 2-1 win behind former striker Sekou Sylla’s match-winner, which gave head coach Akbar Nawas his maiden victory in the domestic league.

With the match at hand, Global seeks to overtake second-running Kaya-FC Makati while the Aguilas are still on the hunt for their breakthrough win.

The Cebuanos are currently holding the third spot with 32 points on an 8-6-4 win-draw-loss record while the Davaoeños are languishing on the seventh spot with only six markers on a 0-6-7 slate.