Cebu holds 2nd Philippine Environmental Summit

Around 1,000 environmental advocates recently gathered for the 2nd Philippine Environmental Summit in Cebu city.

Speakers included Sen. Grace Poe, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, and a video message from former vice president Al Gore of the United States.

During the summit, Poe stressed that when it comes to the issue of fossil fuels, there should be a balance among the financial capability of consumers, their health, and the environment.

“I don’t understand why they need to perhaps build another coal plant here in Cebu when, with all the coal plants being built even in Mindanao there will be a glut actually when most of those are operational,” she added.

Cimatu also gave an update on the water contamination issues in Boracay, where he had been tasked by the Duterte administration to “clean up” the popular tourist destination in six months.

According to Cimatu, over 800 of the 2,600 establishments in Boracay discharge waste water. He also added that while 118 of them have discharge permits, 36 had failed to renew them.

“Over the years, due to the cumulative effect of runaway development, the influx of people beyond the island’s carrying capacity, and the poor implementation of environmental laws, Boracay’s original pristine condition has deteriorated,” explained Cimatu.

Former US Vice President Al Gore, a long-time advocate on climate change, commended the advocates in the summit and gave some encouragement amid the country’s pressing concerns in environment conservation.

“The Philippines, thanks in large part to so many of you in this room, is now playing a major role in leading the conversation on climate crisis, and taking action to solve it,” said Gore.

Other concerns

Daniel Franklin Pilario, a member of the Congregation of Mission, expressed his concern regarding the alleged accusations of Lumad schools in Mindanao being linked with communist leaders.

“We care for indigenous people, but we bomb their schools,” lamented Pilario, a priest, during his speech and reflection on the Laudato Si.

Among the exhibit participants was environmental group Haribon Foundation who championed the Forest Resources Bill during the summit. One of the main provisions of the bill is the campaign on changing the definition of “forests” in current forest laws.

“When we think of forests, we only see the trees. But a forest is composed of more than just trees,” said Princess Del Castillo from Haribon.

According to Del Castillo, a forest is an ecosystem dominated by trees and other natural vegetation. This consists of a community of plants and animals interacting with one another and its natural environment.

“The country needs about 40-percent forest cover to sustain ecological processes but we only have 24 percent left,” the foundation cited.

Haribon’s Forest Resources Bill advocacy is part of a larger campaign aimed at strengthening communities in forest management under the Forest Governance Project by Haribon and BirdLife International, with financial support from the European Union.

Young Cebuanos also chimed in, bringing up Cebu’s own environmental issues on the island province that already hosts two of the most densely populated cities outside Metro Manila, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority in 2015.

“In Cebu, there is an example. In our place in Tabunok we cannot say it is very clean, but places like Cagayan, Leyte, and Pampanga they’re very neat unlike here. I think we need to improve,” said student Erika dela Torre in Filipino.

The summit, which was organized by the Green Convergence network, was attended by various civil society organizations, religious groups, government agencies and the academe.

“Though humankind has severely interfered with nature and in the last two centuries really wrecked it, surely things would‘ve been much worse if it were not for the determined work of countless individuals and groups from the 70s,” said Angelina Galang from Green Convergence.

The Philippine Environment Summit is held every two years – the first one taking place in Pasay City in year 2016.

ALBERT BALBUTIN AND PRINCESS DEL CASTILLO