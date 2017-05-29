Cebu hospital eyed as new trauma center

Cebu: Rep. Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr. called for the upgrading of Talisay District Hospital (TDH) into a full-grown 500-bed medical center to provide a full range of highly specialized treatment services to a greater number of people in the Visayas through House Bill 5140, which seeks to name it Talisay Medical Center. “Once the hospital achieves medical center status, it will be able to provide emergency services and care for patients suffering from traumatic injuries due to falls, car accidents and gunshot wounds,” Gullas said. At present, the hospital is constructing a second, four-level building to put up a new Philippine Health Insurance Corp ward, an operating room, maternity, labor, delivery, and recovery rooms. It was established in 1994 with 25 beds through then Cebu Rep. and now Talisay Mayor Eduardo Gullas, the grandfather of Gerald Anthony. It was meant to serve primarily the residents of Talisay, Minglanilla town and Naga City. But Gullas said a growing number of patients from other parts of Cebu and as far as Bohol and the Negros provinces, have also been seeking treatment in the hospital.