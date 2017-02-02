Cebu to host Dragon Boat Fiesta in April

Over 40 foreign and local teams will compete in the inaugural Cebu Dragon Boat Fiesta 2017 slated on April 29 to 30 at the Cebu Yacht Club.

“We are hoping that Cebuanos will embrace dragon boat before, during, and after this event,” said organizer Charly Holganza in an interview on Thursday.

Two teams from the United States and one apiece from Guam and Hong Kong have already confirmed their participation in the competition.

Differently-abled athletes from the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Cross Disability Dragon Boat Team headed by JP Maunes will also see action in the tourney that features an all women (500-meter and 250m), all men (500m), and mixed category (500m and 250m) events.

The organizers said that they are planning to stage the tournament annually to attract more tourists to visit the Queen City of the South.

“Cebu has a lot of potential to become the next sporting hub for dragon boat because of its accessibility,” said Holganza.

Holganza said that the Dragon Boat Fiesta alone could bring to Cebu more than a thousand of tourists.

A friendly match on April 28 will serve as a prelude to the official games.