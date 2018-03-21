Cebu Landmasters 2017 profit up 66% to P1.29B

HOMEGROWN property developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. saw its 2017 net income grow by 66 percent to P1.29 billion, from P780 million in 2016, due to strong sales growth from core businesses.

Revenues reached P3.3 billion, also up 66 percent compared to P2.36 billion last year.

“We are proud of the exceptional 2017 performance of the company and are grateful for the trust given to us by our buyers and shareholders,” Cebu Landmasters Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Jose Soberano 3rd said in a disclosure on Tuesday.

“It’s our banner year and, in 2018, we will continue to deliver outstanding value as we aim to become the leading local real-estate developer in the Visayas and Mindanao region.”

Soberano said prospects were rosy for the real-estate segment in the Visayas and Mindanao, especially since the government’s “Build Build Build” program would unlock land values and improve connectivity outside Metro Manila.

The company expects to book a 31-percent increase in net income this year to P1.7 billion while revenues are expected to hit P5.3 billion.

Property sales reached P3.87 billion last year versus the P2.23 billion in 2016, marking 73.5-percent growth. This was supported by on-track construction progress and record sales of its various developments. This also led to a 52-percent spike in gross profit margins and 33 percent for net profit margins.

Launched in 2015, the Casa Mira Towers Labangon, MesaVerte Residences, in Cagayan de Oro, Baseline Center Phase 1 (Cebu City), and Casa Mira South Cebu have already reached fully-sold status and are expected to be completed and delivered on time this year.

Scheduled for completion next year are the Latitude Corporate Center and Baseline Retail while Citadines Cebu City is expected to start operations in the same year.

Several developments are also slated for completion by 2020, contributing to the company’s recurring income. These are lyf Cebu City, Citadines Riverside Davao, Citadines Bacolod, Astra Hotel, in Mandaue Cebu, Astra Corporate Center Mandaue Cebu, Astra Center Mall (Mandaue Cebu), and 38 Park Office (IT Park Cebu).

Cebu Landmasters, which went public just last year, expects growth to come from a P7-billion sales target.