Cebu Landmasters breaks ground on MesaTierra

HOMEGROWN property developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. has broken ground on a new condominium development in Davao City, the company said on Monday.

The MesaTierra Garden Residences is a 22-story residential tower that will rise in Poblacion District in Davao and is targeted to cater to the working middle class segment.

MesaTierra is being developed by Yuson Excellence Soberano, Inc., a 50-50 joint venture between Cebu Landmasters and Yuson Commerical Investments.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Cebu Landmasters said MesaTierra will fill the housing needs of the city’s working middle class segment, offering the qualities of mobility and convenience.

“This is in line with Cebu Landmasters’ plan to grow presence further outside its home base of Cebu through key land acquisitions and strategic partnerships in key cities of Visayas and Mindanao,” it added.

Cebu Landmasters said the project has already sold 90 percent of its 694 total units after it was launched in February 2017.

“This is another shining example of Cebu Landmasters’ projects with very short sell out periods, proof of the public’s faith in the company’s build quality,” it said.

MesaTierra is expected to be turned over by the third quarter of 2020.

Cebu Landmasters has said it is confident of hitting its target reservation sales of P4 billion for this year, with reservation sales for the first nine months having already reached P3.66 billion, up 26 percent from 2016.