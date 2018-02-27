Cebu Landmasters to launch 2 projects

PROPERTY developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. will be launching this week two new residential projects in Negros Occidental in the Visayas that will add 1,615 units to its total room portfolio.

The company told the stock exchange that it had begun offering the MesaVirre Garden Residences in Bacolod City, a condominium development with a total of 1,072 units ranging from 22 square meters (sqm) to 40 sqm.

MesaVirre Bacolod is part of CLI’s mid-market “Garden series” residential condominiums that are targeted at employees particularly from the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector and other urban dwellers. Other projects in the Garden series are in Cebu City, Cagayan de Oro and Davao City.

Later this week, CLI will launch an economic housing project called the Casa Mira Coast in Sibulan, Negros Occidental, offering 543 units with sizes ranging from 38 sqm to 58 sqm. The new project will bring to 5,300 units its portfolio under the brand. The project is near Dumaguete City, which is now a BPO destination and a growing center.

Cebu Landmasters considers its Casa Mira project as a successful development. Its branches are located in different parts of Cebu such as Naga, Talisay, Guadalupe, and Labangon.

“We’re seeing a lot of economic growth in the South and where there is growth, demand for housing follows especially among the emerging middle class,” Cebu Landmasters President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Soberano 3rd said.

“We are now replicating our housing successes in Cebu in other cities in the Visayas with relative ease given our strong relationships in the area and keen understanding of the market,” he added.