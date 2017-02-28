Cebu lawmaker ASKS permission to travel

Cebu third district Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia has asked permission from the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division to travel abroad to Spain, Portugal and France from April 7 to 25. Garcia, who is out on bail, is facing two counts of graft and one count of technical malversation in connection with the province’s purchase of the Balili Estate in 2008. In a motion, the defense said she “will be traveling with her father, former Deputy Speaker Pablo Garcia and assisting him in this trip. She will also be taking this opportunity to visit Filipino communities, in her capacity as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and incumbent Representative of the Third Legislative District of Cebu..” The cases filed against Garcia stemmed from the allegedly irregular purchase of 249,246 square kilometers of land found to be submerged in water and cannot be used for development to attract investors in 2012.