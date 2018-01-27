Cebu official, police officer nabbed for casino gambling

A town councilor and a policewoman were arrested for gambling in the casino is separate police operations in Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City.

Police said Lemuel Pogoy, councilor of Cordova town, was caught in the act playing in a slot machine at the Mactan Isla Hotel and Casino in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said they received a tip that Pogoy, 46, was playing at the casino where he did not resist when arrested.

“He [Pogoy] said that he did not know [that gambling in the casino is not allowed],” Sucalit told The Manila Times in Bisaya.

Sucalit pointed out the Memorandum Circular No. 6 from the Office of the President, “Enjoining all Government Officials and Employees to Strictly Observe and Comply with the Prohibition against going to Gambling Casinos.”

Similarly, in Cebu City, Police Officer 2 Cyrelle Marie Bayate was caught playing Lucky 9 card game inside Casino Filipino Cebu (CFC) at the Crown Regency Hotel in Barangay Santa Cruz at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Chief Insp. Christopher Navida of Cebu City Police Office Intelligence Branch, said Bayate, 30, who is assigned at Pari-an Police Station 1 in Cebu City is a frequent customer of CFC.

Police recovered a homemade caliber 38 firearm with ammunition, a motorcycle with no license plate and documents, a savings bank passbook and identification cards from Bayate.

She is detained at Fuente Police Station 2 in Cebu City pending the filing of charges against her.