Cebu Pacific adds 2 routes from CDO

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) on Wednesday added two more routes from Cagayan de Oro.

CEB will be flying four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) between Cagayan de Oro and Tagbilaran; and three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) between Cagayan de Oro and Bacolod, the company said.

“We at CEB are very thrilled to begin flying to and from these destinations. We believe that these new routes will not only boost tourism but also increase trade and productivity between the Visayas and Mindanao.

Movement of goods between these islands will also be facilitated as CEB cargo services are also available in these new routes,” Alexander Lao, president and CEO of Cebgo said in a statement.

“CEB is likewise optimistic that our newest routes will encourage a number of tourists and businessmen from Tagbilaran and Bacolod to visit Mindanao more often with direct flights,” Lao added.

The all-in, one way year-round fare from Cagayan de Oro to Tagbilaran costs P1,235 while the trip from Cagayan de Oro to Bacolod costs P1,806, CEB said.

Cebu Pacific operates in Manila, Cebu, Davao, Clark, Kalibo, and Iloilo connecting to 66 destinations with over 100 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the USA.

The airline’s 59-strong fleet is comprised of four Airbus A319, 36 Airbus A320, seven Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500 aircraft and four ATR 72-600.