Cebu Pacific announces new local, international flights in Oct

PHILIPPINE low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific said on Wednesday that it would begin its thrice-a-week Kalibo-Clark flight on October 30, while its subsidiary Cebgo would start the Cagayan de Oro to Boracay and to Dumaguete route on October 20.

Cebgo will also operate its first international route out of Zamboanga to Sandakan, Malaysia four times weekly starting October 29.

According to Cebu Pacific, Cebgo is currently the only Philippine carrier with direct service between the country and Sandakan.

“Sandakan has had centuries of trade and cultural linkage with the southern Philippines, and we are especially proud to put in place infrastructure to further enhance these ties,” Cebgo President and Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lao said in a statement.

“Now, the previous 14-hour travel by sea is cut down to just a 40-minute airplane ride,” Lao added.

The new Sandakan route supports the drive for seamless logistics connectivity within the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asia Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), according to Cebu Pacific. REICELENE IGNACIO