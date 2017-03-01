Cebu Pacific to assess Surigao airport before resuming flights

CEBU Pacific announced on Tuesday that it is sending its team to assess Surigao Airport before it resumes its Manila-Surigao flights on March 11.

“This is to ensure that the airline’s operational requirements are met,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

Surigao was struck by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake last February 10, causing serious runway damage to the airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) suspended the operations of the Surigao airport starting February 11.

Following repairs and rehabilitation of the damaged portions of the airport complex, the Department of Transportation announced on February 22 the reopening of the Surigao airport for commercial operations.

Cebu Pacific said flights to Surigao are scheduled to resume on March 11, based on a Notice to Airmen issued by the CAAP.