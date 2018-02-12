Cebu Pacific to bring home OFWs in Kuwait

CEBU Pacific Air will be sending a special charter flight to Kuwait to bring home overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for free.

The airline’s move was in response to the call for assistance by the government in the repatriation of Filipino workers in Kuwait.

It will deploy an Airbus A330 – the largest in its fleet – for the charter flight. The plane can carry 436 passengers.

Cebu Pacific said it will also provide free food and refreshment as well as baggage allowance for all passengers. Special arrangements are being made since the airline no longer has regular commercial air service between Manila and Kuwait.

It is currently working with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait to finalize travel arrangements, the company said in an advisory.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week said OFWs in Kuwait who want to go home may be repatriated within the next 72 hours.

Duterte also called on Kuwait to stop the “inhumane treatment” of Filipinos there as he expressed dismay over the death of Filipina domestic worker Joanna Daniela Demafelis, whose body was found in a freezer in an abandoned apartment in Kuwait.

According to recruitment consultant Manny Geslani, Duterte made good his threat to permanently ban Filipinos from working in Kuwait if one more death or a case of maltreatment reaches his office.

Geslani said there are more than 20,000 household service workers (HSWs) who have been issued visas and awaiting departure. The visas of these 20,000 HSWs may soon expire by the end of this month.

He said recruitment agencies may have to divert these workers to countries receiving HSWs like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and UAE. They are also facing financial losses owing the recent move by the government.

Geslani added that as much as $1.3 billion in remittances may be lost if the government pushes through with a permanent deployment ban to Kuwait.

Over 270,000 documented OFWs are working in Kuwait.

with a report from REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO