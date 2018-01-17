Cebu Pacific cancels 6 domestic flights to Tacloban over airport runway repairs

SIX domestic flights of Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) bound for Tacloban City were cancelled on Wednesday afternoon as repairs to the runway surface of the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport have been delayed because of poor weather.

“Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights will resume as soon as ongoing repairs return the runway surface to a suitable condition which no longer poses as risk to the safety of our flights,” the CEB said in a statement.

The following flights to and from Tacloban that were cancelled as of 5 p.m. were:

5J653 Manila-Tacloban

5J654 Tacloban Manila

5J657 Manila-Tacloban

5J658 Tacloban-Manila

DG6577 Cebu-Tacloban

DG6578 Tacloban-Cebu

The CEB and Cebgo flights to and from Tacloban starting on Thursday may also be affected as more repairs were scheduled.

The CEB advised passengers who have concerns and inquiries to contact the Cebu Pacific hotline at 632-7020888, or the passengers may also message the official Facebook account or Twitter of the airline.

“We apologize for any inconvenience these flight cancellations may cause,” the CEB said in its advisory. BENJIE L. VERGARA