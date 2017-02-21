Cebu Pacific cancels 98 flights due to radar upgrade

NINETY-EIGHT flights of Cebu Pacific and Cebgo from March 6 until March 10 have been cancelled due to the temporary shutdown of the air traffic radar in Tagaytay for upgrade and maintenance, the low-cost airline said on Monday.

Cebu Pacific said it received a Notice to Airmen from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) about the temporary shutdown of the air traffic radar in Tagaytay for upgrade and maintenance starting at 6:00 a.m. of March 6 until 6:00 a.m. of March 11.

“CEB remains supportive of the government’s initiatives to further improve the country’s air traffic management, ensuring a safer and more reliable flying experience for our valued passengers. We will continue to operate all other services as normal,” the company said on a statement.

According to the airline, passengers of the cancelled flights may either rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from the original departure date or opt for a full refund or avail of a Travel Fund, in which they can store the value of their ticket for use at a later date without penalties.