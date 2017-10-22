Cebu Pacific cancels flights to Japan due to ‘Paolo’

LOW-cost carrier Cebu Pacific cancelled its Manila to Japan flights on Sunday due to Super typhoon Paolo (international name: Lan), according to a statement on Sunday.

Affected flights are:

5J 828 Manila – Osaka

5J 827 Osaka – Manila

5J 5038 Manila – Nagoya

5J 5039 Nagoya – Manila

According to Cebu Pacific, passengers and cargoes on these flights will leave on Monday.

Typhoon “Lan” barrelled toward Japan on Sunday, with heavy rain triggering landslides.

Lan, described as “very large and very strong” by Japan’s meteorological agency, was packing gusts up to 252 kilometers (157 miles) per hour Sunday morning in the Pacific south of Japan.

Bringing strong winds and heavy rain, the storm was moving northeast, possibly directly hitting Tokyo or surrounding regions Monday morning.

The weather agency has warned of high waves, landslides and floods in central and western Japan, urging residents in those regions to take immediate precautions to ensure their safety. Reicelene Joy N. Ignacio, AFP