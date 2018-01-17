Cebu Pacific cancels flights at Tacloban Airport

Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights to and from the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Tacloban City were cancelled on Wednesday and may extended until this Thursday because of the ongoing repairs of the degraded runway surface. Repairs to the runway have been hampered by ongoing poor weather. Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights will resume as soon as ongoing repairs return the runway surface to a suitable condition. Ticket holders are advised to monitor Cebu Pacific website or contact hotline at +632 7020-888 or visit Facebook page (facebook.com/cebupacificair) or Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) for further details. Affected passengers were also advised to re-route to the nearest alternate airports; rebook at a later travel date within 30 days, free of charge; get a full refund; or place the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use.