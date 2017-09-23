Cebu Pacific claims 44% of Manila-Sydney route

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific said it captured the lion’s share of the Manila-Sydney route in the first five months of 2017, based on data from Australia’s Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport, and Regional Economics (BITRE).

Cebu Pacific said on Friday it flew a total of 14,039 passengers in the first five months, accounting for a 44 percent market share of the route. For the entire month of May 2017, a total of 32,017 passengers flew between Manila and Sydney.

The airline also said that its cargo volume between Manila and Sydney grew by 88 percent from 505 tons in May last year to 950 tons in May this year. Its cargo services meanwhile tripled from 142 tons in May 2016 to 413 tons in May 2017.

“Australia is one of our strongest international performers and we continue to see enormous growth and opportunities in the region. Our increased frequency will allow us to continue to offer Aussie travelers competitive year-round fares, driving tourism to the Philippines,” Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Distribution Candice Iyog said in a statement.

The airline recently announced it was increasing its flight frequency between Manila and Sydney from five times weekly to daily starting December 1, 2017 up to January 31, 2018.