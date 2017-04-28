Cebu Pacific exempts OFWs from paying terminal fees

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific said it started exempting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from paying the international passenger service charge (IPSC) or terminal fee at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Thursday.

“After months of working with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on the details, Cebu Pacific is very proud to be the first carrier to make available such a benefit for our OFWs,” Cebu Pacific Vice President for Corporate Affairs JR Mantaring said in a statement.

On March 15, MIAA, operator of the NAIA, signed a memorandum of agreement with air carriers to exempt OFWs from paying the IPSC or terminal fees beginning April 30. Cebu Pacific carried out the exemption ahead of the agreed date.

Passengers who booked through Cebu Pacific’s ticketing offices or travel agencies should present valid documents at the time of purchase, while passengers who booked through the airline company’s hotline and website should present valid documents at the Airport Bag Drop Counter at the airport upon check-in.

Valid OFW documents include the Overseas Employment Certificate and those included under the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration’s Balik Manggagawa program such as a valid employment contract, recent pay slip or company ID.

Bookings made through the Cebu Pacific mobile app and GetGo (points) redemption will allow exemptions soon, Cebu Pacific said.

Pilgrims with authorization from the Philippine Sports Commission and guests who have been issued a MIAA exemption certificate are also exempted from paying the IPSC, provided that valid documents will be presented.