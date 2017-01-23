Cebu Pacific launches 2 new routes in South

Cebu Pacific will launch two additional routes to the Visayas-Mindanao region starting in March, the airline said on Monday.

Starting March 15 and 16, it will be flying four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) between Cagayan de Oro City (Misamis Oriental) and Tagbilaran City (Bohol); and three times weekly (Tuesday,

Thursday and Saturday) between Cagayan de Oro City and Bacolod City (Negros Occidental).

Both new routes will use the new ATR 72-600 aircraft expected to arrive in March.

To introduce the new routes, the company will launch an all-in seat sale from March 15 until May 31 at an introductory price of P799. Bookings start on January 23 until January 27, while tickets last.

Currently, its 57-strong fleet comprises four Airbus A319s, 36 Airbus A320s, seven Airbus A330s, eight ATR 72-500s and two ATR 72-600s.

Between 2017 and 2021, it expects delivery of one more brand-new Airbus A320, 32 Airbus A321neos and 14 ATR 72-600s.