Cebu Pacific launches 5 new routes in VisMin

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific announced on Monday its expansion in the Visayas and Mindanao region by adding five new routes.

Starting July 26, 2017, Cebu Pacific’s subsidiary Cebgo will fly three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) between Cebu and Masbate; Davao and Dumaguete; and Zamboanga and Cotabato.

Cebgo will also fly four times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Saturday) between Cagayan de Oro and Zamboanga; and Davao and Tacloban on July 27.

Cebu Pacific offers its lowest all-in one-way year-round fare from Cebu to Masbate at P1,758; from Cagayan de Oro to Zamboanga at P1,906; from Davao to Dumaguete at P2,590; Davao to Tacloban at P2,142; and Zamboanga to Cotabato at P1,806.

“To get from the Visayas to Mindanao and back, travellers now have more choices and need not pass through larger airports in Metro Manila or even Cebu,” Cebgo President and Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lao said in a statement.

So far this year, Cebu Pacific has launched eight new routes between Manila and Masbate; Manila and Romblon; Cagayan de Oro and Bacolod; Cebu and Cotabato; Cebu and Busuanga; Clark and Busuanga; and Clark and Caticlan.