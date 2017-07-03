Cebu Pacific to mount night flights in Dumaguete

BUDGET airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) will start night operations to and from the Dumaguete-Sibulan Airport starting July 7, 2017.

According to CEB, it will be mounting three more round-trip flights weekly between Manila and Dumaguete. The last flight will be leaving Manila at 5:20 p.m. and the return flight will be departing Dumaguete at 8:00 p.m.

CEB flies 21 times a week between Manila and Dumaguete, and 14 times between Cebu and Dumaguete via wholly-owned subsidiary Cebgo.

“Increasing the number of airports with night operations will allow CEB, along with other carriers, the leeway to spread flight times and will in turn improve aircraft movement and traffic at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport during peak hours,” CEB Vice President for Corporate Affairs JR Mantaring said in a statement.

Prior to Dumaguete, CEB launched night flights to and from Caticlan Airport, Roxas City Airport, Laguindingan Airport, and Legazpi International Airport.

In April, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that the transport sector aims to give night ratings to 40 Philippine airports before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, as this would help lessen air traffic congestion.