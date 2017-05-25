Cebu Pacific offers rebooking options

In response to a terrorists’ attack on Marawi City in southern Mindanao on Tuesday, low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific said passengers traveling to Mindanao from May 25 to May 31 may opt to rebook their flights with the airline within 30 days for free or place the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use.

For flight rebookings, passengers are advised to contact the Cebu Pacific hotline at +632 7020-888. They may also send messages to the official Cebu Pacific Facebook, the carrier said.

Cebu Pacific advised those who are traveling to Mindanao to come to the airport much earlier before their flights because of heightened security measures that could take up their time.

“In light of the recent situation in Marawi City and the declaration of martial law in Mindanao, Cebu Pacific and Cebgo strongly advise all its passengers to allot sufficient travel time to get to the airports due to the heightened security measures being implemented,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement on late Wednesday.

“Heavy traffic is also anticipated around the areas as numerous checkpoints are expected to be put up,” it added.

Operations of Cebu Pacific in Mindanao remain normal, with no restrictions or limitations imposed on air travel by authorities, according to the company.