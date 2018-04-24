Cebu Pacific plane defect briefly closes Zambo Airport

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The operations at Zamboanga City International Airport were briefly affected early on Monday after a Cebu Pacific flight bound for Manila stopped in the middle of the runway due to a defect on the steering mechanism of the Airbus A320. Other commercial flights were delayed for hours. Three of its flights from Manila to Zamboanga and Zamboanga to Tawi-Tawi province were also delayed. The runway was reopened to flights at around 8:35 a.m, after the aircraft was towed to the ramp.