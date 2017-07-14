LOW-cost carrier Cebu Pacific said that it has resumed flights to and from Ormoc City on Friday, July 14.

Leyte has been hit by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake last July 6, forcing the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to halt operations of its airport due to damages it sustained.

They have been fixed within 24 hours after operations were suspended, CAAP said.

Cebu Pacific flies daily between Cebu and Ormoc. The flight leaves Cebu at 6:35 a.m. and the returning flight leaves Ormoc at 7:40 a.m.

Passengers booked on cancelled flights between Cebu and Ormoc from July 6 to 13 may rebook their flights free of charge, according to Cebu Pacific.

They may visit www.cebupacificair.com, or call the reservation hotlines (+632)7020-888 or (+6332)230-8888.

They may also message Cebu Pacific through CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages. REICELENE IGNACIO