Cebu Pacific secures future

16 cadet pilots undergo 52-week aviation training in Australia

A set of twins, two girls, two 21-year-old guys fresh out school, an applied physicist, and engineering, economics, computer science, aerospace and aircraft maintenance technology graduates compose the first batch of Cebu Pacific’s Cadet Pilot Program.

Out of 12,562 online applications trimmed down to 130 then 80, then 30 and eventually to 16, these aspiring pilots were presented to the media on April 10 at the headquarters of the airline company in Pasay City. They left for Adelaide, Australia on April 11 to embark on a 52-week training program to be the country’s new generation of commercial plane commanders.

With the youngest at 21 and the oldest at 27 – all holders of college degrees – the recipients of this scholarship program said that it’s their passion to fly since childhood, with the prospect of earning double or even triple compared to workers on the ground just an added bonus to the trade.

Most of them said that they saw the announcement on social media, and there were friends who sent them the link and were prodded to try knowing that it’s their dream to become a pilot someday.

Seen to be steering Cebu Pacific planes soaring in the Philippine skies and beyond after a year are Dexie Jay Aljas of Banga, South Cotabato; Janine Alyssa Marie Bautista of Cainta, Rizal; Aaron Jhun Bernabe of Santiago City, Isabela; James Kevin Chua of Sta. Cruz, Manila; Paulo Martin Concepcion of Sta. Rosa, Laguna; Martha May de Leon of Sta. Rosa, Laguna; Darryl Dave Ditucalan of Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

Twins Ian John and Ivan Kevin Satentes of Noveleta, Cavite; Geronimo Miguel Mantes of Fairview, Quezon City; Lorenzo Miguel Montinola of Malate, Manila; Rydale Pintor of Cebu City; Ardeen Bernabe Reguyal of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Kayrwin Kirch Remolora of Mabalacat, Pampanga; Jose Angelo Santos of Cainta. Rizal; and Juan Carlo Wage of Bamban, Tarlac.

After successfully completing their training at Flight Training Adelaide, the cadet pilots will return to Manila to complete type-rating and licensing requirements to become commercial pilots as first officers at CEB, joining the corps of aviators that fly domestic and international routes.

Cebu Pacific is investing a total of US25 million for its Cadet Pilot Program, looking at producing 240 pilots over a five-year period or 48 candidates per year with three batches composed of 16 candidates per batch.

The second batch has been selected and the third batch is set to open in mid-May.