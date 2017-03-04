Cebu Pacific takes delivery of 59th aircraft

LOW-COST airline Cebu Pacific recently took delivery of its 59th aircraft, which will be used for the launch of two new routes this March 15.

In a statement released on Friday, CEB said it took delivery of its new ATR 72-600 aircraft last February 28, which is the fourth of 16 firm orders the company made last year.

The new ATR 72-699 will be used to support the company’s expansion through its wholly owned subsidiary Cebgo, which will be launching the Cagayan de Oro to Bacolod and Cagayan de Oro to Tagbilaran routes on March 15.

“We are eager to receive yet another addition to our ATR fleet, supporting our expansion plans in the archipelago,” Alexander Lao, president and CEO of Cebgo, said in the statement.

“CEB remains committed to further increase inter-island connectivity within the Philippines, to serve not only our kababayans [fellow citizens]but also tourists who wish to explore the country’s beautiful islands and experience the world-renowned Filipino hospitality,” Lao added.

CEB is currently expecting delivery of one more brand-new Airbus A330, 32 Airbus A321neo, and 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft between 2017 and 2021, according to the company.

CEB currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and 29 international destinations, operating across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the USA.