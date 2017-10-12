Cebu Pacific warns against unauthorized online travel agents

CEBU Pacific Air (CEB) on Wednesday warned the public against unauthorized online travel agents (OTS) making transactions for the airline, particularly Skiddoo and Traveloka. CEB urged the traveling public to double check bookings, take extra precautions and verify flight details and other ancillary services directly with the airlines if bookings were made through these OTAs. It added that these unauthorized OTAs are not linked to the Cebu Pacific booking system and do not have the contact details important for the airline to relay information in case of flight changes. In its advisory CEB said, “whenever possible, we encourage travelers to book flights only via the official Cebu Pacific website, cebupacificair.com; through the CEB Mobile App; or through the reservation hotlines (+632) 702-0888 or (+632) 230-8888.”

