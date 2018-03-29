Cebu PNP urges ambush victim to file complaint

INVESTIGATORS are urging the owner of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was ambushed on Saturday outside a KTV bar owned by Cebu businessman Peter Lim to formally file a complaint.

Unidentified assailants carrying high-powered firearms fired at the black Ford Expedition (ZKZ 361) that may have had on board Peter Lim’s brother, Wellington, near the Infinity KTV and Music Lounge along Archbishop Reyes Street in Cebu City. Police said the assailants were reportedly on board a white pick up.

The KTV bar’s security guard, Wilson Bucay, died on the spot while another security guard, George Lambating and a German couple from Bergisch Gladbach, Germany were injured.

Meanwhile, Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Cebu City Police Intelligence and Detective Management Branch, said two men went to the Asia Premier Residences condominium at Asiatown IT Park in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City (not Barangay Apas as previously reported) on Tuesday evening where the SUV is parked and guarded by policemen as part of the evidence under police custody.

Devaras said the men did not identify themselves and told the policemen they will get Wellington’s SUV for repair.

The policemen declined to release the vehicle and asked the two men for identification papers but they refused to give their names and immediately left the area.

“They [ambush victim]should go to the CCPO [Cebu City Police Office] to file a complaint,” Devaras said.

Devaras said the Land Transportation Office (LTO) confirmed that the SUV is registered under Ford Philippines however, they are still waiting for the formal certification from LTO and the Asia Premier Residences regarding the owner of the SUV and condo unit.

In a separate interview, Dioscoro Fuentes, spokesperson of Peter Lim’s family confirmed that Wellington was the one onboard the SUV that night.

When asked about the two men who went to the condominium, Fuentes told The Manila Times that he has no idea.

“Wellington Lim is still in a state of shock and he actually fears for his life. You can just imagine 53 bullets peppered into your car, who would not feel uncomfortable?” Fuentes said.

Meanwhile, Devaras said without a formal appearance and complaint from the ambush victim, they cannot rule out that it was Wellington who onboard the SUV despite Fuentes’ statement to the media.

He added that their investigation is ongoing.