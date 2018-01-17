Cebu policemen in hot water for abandoning precinct

Policemen assigned at the Toledo City Police Station are under investigation after the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director found out there was only one policeman on-duty at the police station last Sunday. Senior Supt. Edgar Alan Okubo, CPPO director, told The Manila Times he gave order to conduct an investigation on why there was only one policeman on-duty. He also order the relief of Senior Police Officer 4 Henry Acosta, Chief Executive Senior Police Officer (CESPO) of Toledo Police Station. Supt. Melbert Glade Esguerra, CPPO deputy director for administration, said they will conduct investigation and the policemen will be sanctioned. Esguerra said the station has more than 50 policemen and there should be a desk officer and a jailer to man the detainees.