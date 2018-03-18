Cebu province fosters local coaches

Some of the very best in Filipino hoops hail from the Province of Cebu. Through the years, the beautiful province in Southern Philippines has produced countless talents in the country’s national sport. Even now in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), the Cebuanos’ excellence in the sport is undeniable with the likes of RR Pogoy, Aldrech Ramos, JR Quinahan, four-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, and Cebuano legend Don-don Hontiveros.

Recognizing the tremendous talent found in Cebu, the provincial government launched a series of projects that will further boost the sport’s development in the province. Led by Cebu Province Sports Director Atty. Ramil Abing, the provincial sports commission recently held a coaching seminar to foster the local basketball coaches that make up close to 50 municipalities all over the province. The Cebu provincial government not only organized the seminar but also provided accommodation for all the coaches coming from distant municipalities at the Sarossa International Hotel in Lahug, Cebu City. Assistant Director Brando Velasquez sought the help of accomplished Cebuano hoops mentor Albert Alocillo, the former head coach of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers in the CESAFI, to spearhead the project that would prepare the local coaches for the coming 2018 Governor’s Cup. Alocillo brought to Cebu members of the San Beda University (SBU) Red Lions c oaching staff, led by head coach Teodorico “Boyet” Fernandez, to conduct the three-day coaching seminar held at the Mandaue City Sports Center. Fernandez came in with SBU assistants Gino Manuel, Joph Cleopas and team manager Jude Roque. In the 3-day seminar, Roque touched on building one’s coaching philosophy, and also gave pointers on the fastbreak game and breaking the full-court press. Fernandez gave the over 80 local coaches some of the secrets of the Red Lions’ success in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), where they are the current back-to-back champions. He discussed both the offensive and defensive systems of the Red Lions, as well as various drills on individual skills development. Manuel shared his expertise on scouting and video editing, while Cleopas wowed the coaches with his prowess in strength and conditioning. Alocillo also talked to the coaches about his experiences as a fellow Cebuano hoops mentor and how important it is to involve God in their work as coach. Some college and high school coaches from major Cebu schools also attended the seminar. Former pro turned coach Junthy Valenzuela, Calvin Tuadles and Larry Villanil were also in attendance as well as other prominent Cebuano cagers like Lou Regidor, Eliud Poligrates and Montoy Singson.

Helping out in the clinic was the young basketball team from Cebu’s Sisters of Mary Boystown, which gamely demonstrated the drills taught by the speakers. Sisters of Mary has over 3,000 boys and girls under its care. Its facilities include 30 basketball courts.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Cup of Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III, opens on April 15 with about 45 participating teams from different cities and municipalities that include talent-rich Mandaue, Carcar, Bogo, Talisay, Danao, Naga, Toledo, Minglanilla, Alegria, Pinamugajan and Oslob. Incidentally, the municipality of Alegria made headlines recently as an abundance of oil has been discovered there. Oslob, on the other hand, is a famous tourist destination for whale watchers as the Butanding or whale shark frequent the area. Pinamugajan became prominent because of its most notable son – Fajardo – the 6’11” center who’s also the most dominant player today in the country.

Incidentally, some of the best high school players from Cebu will see action in the 2018 SM-NBTC Championship that kicked off yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena. CESAFI Juniors titlist University of the Visayas, headed by current MVP Beirn Laurente and Joshua Yerro, and perennial NBTC contender Ateneo de Cebu-Sacred Heart School will be joining 31 other top high school teams from all over the country to contest the NBTC diadem. Ateneo de Cebu will be spearheaded by Fil-Dutch workhorse Alex Visser, who along with Yerro and Laurente will also see action in the NBTC All-Star Game on March 24.

Kudos to the Cebu Province Sports Commission and to all the local coaches. Good luck in the 2018 Governor’s Cup.