Cebu road rage suspect set to surrender

Businessman David Lim Jr. will submit himself to authorities on Tuesday after he was linked to a road rage incident in Cebu City, Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go said on Monday. In a text message sent to reporters, Go bared the family’s decision after Lim’s mother asked for help in facilitating her son’s surrender to Police Regional Office-Central Visayas Director Noli Taliño. Lim is the primary suspect in a shooting incident in Cebu City and has been placed on immigration lookout bulletin, a day after he shot a nurse over a traffic altercation. Another motorist who witnessed the shooting incident released a video showing how Lim shot Ephraim Nuñal, 33, a nurse who came from his duty in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City early Sunday morning. The victim, who is now in stable condition, suffered gunshot wounds in the left thigh and right ankle, according to reports.