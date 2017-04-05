Cebu Taft East Gate condo tower to be finished in 2018

The first condominium tower of Taft Properties’ Taft East Gate mixed-use development in Cebu is now scheduled for completion next year, according to brokers handling the property.

The 50-story tower was originally scheduled for completion in September 2016. It is part of the first phase of a project that will eventually include three residential towers, office space, a shopping mall with retail and entertainment establishments, and a hotel.

The developer said the project was designed according to its “MicroTownship” concept. “It is a standard that ensures Taft’s projects are placed only in transit-oriented and strategic locations,” Taft Properties explained in a statement.

The development is located at the intersection of Cardinal Rosales Avenue and Pope John Paul II Avenue in Cebu.

The first building, called the Sumilon Tower, has 596 residential units, 324 studio units, 192 one-bedroom units, and 80 two-bedroom units. Along with the building, the large lap swimming pool and smaller kiddie pool are being completed, along with the landscaped, park-like community area surrounding the pools.

Studio units range in size from 28 square meters to 37 square meters, and are currently priced from approximately P4 million to P4.7 million. One-bedroom units range from 43 square meters to 48 square meters in size, and according to online listings have an approximate price range of P4.6 million to P5 million. Two-bedroom units, which have two bathrooms and have provisions for a maid’s room, have a price range beginning at P6.9 million to P8.9 million, and vary in floor area from 60 square meters to 79 square meters.

The masterplan for the Taft East Gate project was developed by Crone Partners, with the building design handled by Casas + Architects and interior design provided by Songsong and Periquet Architecture Interior.

Taft Properties also highlighted that its units were designed with comfort in mind, and feature touches such as light switches mounted lower on walls, lever-type door handles, bidet fixtures in bathrooms, and no-drip countertops installed in kitchens.