Cebu town’s police chief sacked over ‘Oplan Double Barrel’ mess

CEBU CITY: Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño has ordered the relief of Chief Insp. Florendo Fajardo, Minglanilla Police station chief, following allegation that his men forced 80 people arrested for illegal cockfighting to admit that they were drug users. This, after a raid was conducted on illegal cockfight at a vacant lot near the house of Caraga Mines and Geosciences Bureau Regional Director Roger de Dios in Upper Linao, Minglanilla on Christmas Day. De Dios’ son, Revo, who was selling goods in the vicinity and among those arrested claimed they were forced to sign affidavits as drug surrenderers under Oplan Double Barrel Alpha. Fajardo said they are ready to face an investigation on the incident which came out in public after de Dios complained about the police’s action.

PNA