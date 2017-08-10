Cebu transport project on hold for further review–transport dept

THE transportation department said that it was putting on hold the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project after an LRT-Subway proposal was presented to the secretary of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), which he found more favorable.

“The Department of Transportation believes that a review must be undertaken and that concerns raised must be addressed, so as not to cast any doubt on the integrity of the project,” the DOTr said in a statement late Wednesday.

Presidential Assistant Michael Dino has presented a proposal to NEDA Secretary Ernesto Pernia in Cebu who announced that the BRT project was nearing implementation and in an advanced stage of approval.

The project proposal of Dino includes an LRT line that runs from the south of Cebu (outside the city), and transitions into a subway line traversing the Cebu City Center. It then shifts again into an LRT line going north of the City.

“Pernia personally found this proposal conceptually better than the BRT, given the narrow streets of Cebu City,” according to NEDA.

However, NEDA clarified that Pernia himself could not put the BRT project on hold in favor of the LRT-Subway as all decisions have to go through collegial discussions.

The DOTr, meanwhile, assured the public that it would come up with a decision pursuant to the theme Build, Build, Build, which sought to promote mobility and connectivity in the country. REICELENE IGNACIO