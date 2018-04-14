Cebu village official link to drug lord shot dead

A barangay (village) councilman linked to a top drug suspect in Cebu was killed while his companion was wounded by a lone gunman who shot them at pointblank outsides a fast food chain in Cebu City early dawn on Friday.

Senior Police Officer 3 Rommel Bancog of Cebu City Police homicide section identified the fatality as Neil Abella, 46, councilman of Barangay San Isidro, San Fernando town, south Cebu. His friend, Enricclint Alesna, 41, a businessman of Carcar City, also in south Cebu, was wounded in the attack.

Bancog said Abella and Alesna just came out from a fastfood chain at about 1:05 a.m. and boarded the yellow Honda Fit car (KFG 179) parked outside when the gunman appeared and fired shots at the driver’s seat at close range.

Abella succumbed to a gunshot wounds in the head and died on the spot. Alesna, who was seated at the front seat, sustained a gunshot wound on his right forearm and was brought to a Cebu City Hospital.

The assailant then casually walked towards a get-away motorcycle parked about 20 meters away from the fast food chain’s parking area and fled.

Bancog said Abella was the target of the gunman. “It was possible that the gunman waited for them (Abella and Alesna),” Bancog added.

He told The Manila Times they received information that Abella was allegedly involved in illegal drugs with Cebu’s second most wanted drug suspect, Franz Sabalones, but added they are yet to confirm it.

Police recovered three fire cartridges for a caliber .45 pistol and two slugs from the crime scene.