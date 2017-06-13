CebuAir offers seat sale for Visa cardholders until June 16

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Air, Inc., along with Visa, is offering an international exclusive seat sale to all Visa cardholders until June 16, 2017.

“Beginning [June 9] until June 16, 2017, Visa cardholders will be able to avail of special fares to nine of [Cebu Air’s] 26 international destinations,” Cebu Air said in a statement posted on its website on Friday.

“Flights will be for travel from July 1 to November 30, 2017, perfect for those who want to catch up on their travels during the upcoming four long weekends,” it added.

Flights will be available to Hong Kong from Cebu, Clark, Iloilo or Manila at P1,099, as well as flights to Singapore from Cebu, Clark, Davao or Iloilo.

“Cardholders may also opt to visit Taipei either from Cebu or Manila for the same affordable fare,” the company said.

Those interested to visit Singapore, Busan, Guangzhou, and Xiamen from Manila can book flights for as low as P2,099. Passengers from Cebu, Kalibo, or Manila may also fly to Incheon for the same fare.

Likewise, the company is offering a seat sale to Beijing and Shanghai from Manila for P3,099.

“For five years now, we have been working hand-in-hand with leading financial services organization Visa in providing great travel deals, which in turn allows us to ensure we remain committed in fulfilling our promise to make travel accessible for everyJuan, not only within our archipelago but to the rest of the world as well. We encourage all our valued guests to grab this opportunity and book flights to these wonderful destinations right away,” Cebu Air Vice President for Marketing and Distribution Candice Iyog said.

All fares quoted are for one-way flights, and are inclusive of country-specific taxes, web admin fee and terminal fee. Baggage allowance, meals, travel insurance and other ancillaries may be added to the fare upon the preference of passengers.

To avail of the exclusive seat sale, Visa cardholders only need to input the promotional code “VISA” through www.cebupacificair.com.

Cebu Air flies to 24 other international destinations across Asia and the US, as well as to 37 domestic destinations.