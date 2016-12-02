Cebuana athlete finds healing in sports

Sports brought healing to young Cebuana Nyka Archival.

The 14-year-old athlete competed in the triathlon and duathlon events of the 2016 Batang Pinoy National Championships in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, mainly to bear the pain brought by the death of her beloved father.

Though she just finished sixth and fourth in her division, Archival believes she made her late father proud.

Her father Noel, a prominent lawyer in Cebu City, was killed in an ambush in 2014 after attending a hearing in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

“It was very hard. It was difficult to go through,” Archival told The Manila Times.

She said it took two to three months before she was able to return to training.

It was his father who introduced her and his 13-year old brother Nyko to sports in 2010.

Archival said her father always gave them his full support win or lose.

“My dad taught me how to play the sport. He teaches me that losing is okay, winning is okay, too. He said always be humble. Even if I don’t win a race, if I finished last, I’m sure he would still be proud that’s why I continue to do sport,” said Archival, who was a double silver medalist in the 2016 Cebu School’s Athletics Foundation Inc. meet.

Just this year, the siblings, under the tutelage of coach Arvin Loberanis, received athletic scholarship from the University of San Carlos. Nyka dreams of becoming a doctor while Nyko wants to be a lawyer like his father.

Their mother works as a nursing attendant in their hometown.

The Archivals said that it is hard to maintain balance between sports training and their studies but nonetheless, both are eager to compete for their late father.

“But then there would always be a light coming through. There will always be good times. I’ll just have to stay positive,” Archival said.

The Archival siblings said that they’ve found a stronghold in God as their lives move on.

“Life has to go on. There will always be a bright light at the end [of the tunnel]. You just have to stay strong because God will always be there, God will never leave you. The answer is only prayer. You just have to pray always.”

Archival said.