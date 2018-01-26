Cebuana netfest kicks off 52-leg circuit in Cebu

The Cebuana Lhuillier age-group tennis tour reaffirms its commitment to develop and support youth tennis as it kicks off its 52-leg circuit today (Friday, Jan. 26) in Cebu.

Fifty-one other age-groupers are spread out for the year, including 21 each in Luzon and Mindanao while Visayas will be staging 10 tournaments, including the season-opening event at the Citigreen Tennis Resort.

Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO and Unified Tennis Philippines (UTP) president and founder Jean Henri Lhuillier launched the nationwide tennis circuit to help grassroots level players improve and later on be sent to high grade level tournaments.

“With the Cebuana Lhuillier age-group program, we are giving the underrated Filipino athletes a chance to shine and develop their potential to be at par with the world’s best,” said Lhuillier. “Most importantly, more than a sports avenue, the circuit also advocates the total human formation of young tennis players by helping them reach their tennis career dreams. We hope to make them not just be champions in sports but also be champions in real life.”

Held in various parts of the country, the circuit reaches out to young tennis players, giving them equal chances and opportunities to showcase and hone their skills and talent.

Throughout its run, the program has endorsed over 50 scholars who were given access to better education, both here and abroad, and more support for their training.

They include Roxanne Resma, currently under a tennis scholarship in the University of Hawaii. Other program standouts are Philippine Davis Cup member and Pepperdine University tennis scholar Casey Alcantara, world junior rank 52 Alberto Lim Jr., 2015 Southeast Asian Games men’s doubles silver medalist Jeson Patrombon, Oklahoma State U tennis scholar and International Tennis Federation rank 55 Jurence Mendoza, Philippine Columbian Association Open’s youngest title holder Marian Capadocia, Khim Iglupas, Phinma-PSC International Juniors 2 champion Arthur Craig Pantino, and Bryan Otico, the reigning PCA Open champion.

The Cebuana Lhuillier age-group circuit is open to players aged 18 and below. It is sanctioned by the UTP, made up of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg. Dunlop, one of the leading tennis equipment manufacturers in the world and the brand of choice of many tennis players worldwide, is the official ball partner of the tournament.

For details, visit www.facebook.com/cebuanalhuillieragegrouptennis.