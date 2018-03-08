Cebuanos lose to Yangon United FC

Global Cebu FC edged toward the brink of elimination after suffering a 0-3 loss to Yangon United FC in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 Asean zone group stage on Wednesday at the Thuwunna Stadium in Myanmar.

Former Global Cebu import striker Sekou Sylla netted a brace, putting his previous club nearer an early exit in the second-tier continental club competition.

With its second defeat in three games, the People’s Club was left stuck at Group G’s cellar with a lone point on a draw.

Global, that missed the services of young forward Curt Dizon, now has to win all its three remaining games to advance to the zonal semifinals.

Yangon United, meanwhile, stayed atop the table with nine points on three wins in as many games. The Burmese squad jumped five markers clear of Indonesia’s Bali United FC, which grabbed its maiden win with a 3-1 upset over Vietnam’s FLC Thanh Hóa.

Global Cebu showed early aggression with Domimic Del Rosario hitting the post and Daryl Roberts also nearly scoring a goal.

Myanmar opened up the scoring in the first half stoppage time as Maung Maung Lwin curled his free kick over the wall and past goalkeeper Patrick Deyto.

Lwin then turned into a provider shortly after the restart, delivering a cross that was headed home by Sylla to double the host’s lead.

Sylla scored Yangon’s third goal in the 57th minute when the Guinean forward dribbled past Global’s backline and fired from the top of the box.

Things turned worse for the Cebuanos as starting defender Marco Casambre got booted out after incurring his second yellow card. Casambre will not be playing the return tiff next week at the Rizal Memorial pitch in Manila.